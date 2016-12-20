PSL’s Mojdeh emerges as Most Bemedalled Female Swimmer in Dubai meet

Philippine Swimming League standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh pocketed the Most Bemedal­led Female Swimmer plum in the 2016 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championship held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College Parañaque student was hailed as the best female tanker after sweeping all her nine events in the girls’ 10-year category of the tournament participated by more than 600 tankers including Rio Olympics gold medalist Adam Peaty of England.

Mojdeh started the country’s campaign with a five-gold medal haul in the opening day by topping the 50m freestyle (31.88), 200m butterfly (2:43.88), 200m freestyle (2:30.41), 100m butterfly (1:12.48) and 200m breaststroke (3:05.47).

She continued her dominating performance in Day 2 by ruling the 100m freestyle (1:09.76), 200m Individual Medley (2:44.66), 50m butterfly (32.44) and 100m backstroke (1:22.40).

“I prepared for this competition, I trained very hard and I’m so happy that I did it. I would like to thank my parents (Joan and Modj) for all their support and of course my coach, coach Susan Papa for helping me throughout this competition,” she said.

“But I won’t be satisfied. I need to improve more for future international competitions because it’s more fulfilling when you’re winning medals for our country. For now, I’ll just enjoy this achievement with my parents and coaches,” added Mojdeh, a Tony Siddayao awardee (a special award for young achievers in the Philippines) in the 2016 Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night in February.

It was Mojdeh’s sixth international competition this year.

She also copped gold medals and Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in the Tokyo Winter Swimming Championship in Japan in February, Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia in March, Stingray Invitational Swimming Championship in Hong Kong in April, SICC Swimming Championship in Singapore in August, and the Buccaneer Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan in October.

“Jasmine is one of the products of the Philippine Swimming League’s grassroots development program and we’re happy that we’re seeing good results of our program. We will continue exposing these, guide them and help them achieve their dreams of someday becoming an Olympian or a world champion,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

In the Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championship, PSL won a total of 49 medals – 21 golds, 15 silvers and 13 bronzes.

Besides Mojdeh, the other gold medalists were Triza Haileyana Tabamo of Holy Spirit School-Tarlac (three golds, two silvers and three bronzes), Albert Sermonia 2nd of Diliman Preparatory School (three golds, two silvers and two bronzes), Jerard Dominic Jacinto of University of the East (three golds), Kyla Soguilon of Sun Yat Sen School-Kalibo (two golds, five silvers and one bronze), and Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Divine Word College-Calapan (one gold, one silver and two bronzes).

The other medalists were Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas (three silvers and one bronze), Sean Elijah Enero of Mapua Institute of Technology (one silver and one bronze), Paul Christian King Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School (one silver), Drew Benett Magbag of University of the Philippines (two bronzes) and Jeffrey Michael Hirao of College of Saint Benilde (one bronze).