PSL’s Mojdeh sets eyes on Olympics

The future is bright for Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh who has been the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) consistent gold medal winner in international competitions.

The 10-year-old Mojdeh emerged as the most decorated swimmer in the country in 2016.

Besides dominating local competitions, Mojdeh has also tested her mettle overseas winning 36 gold medals in six international tournaments including the star-studded Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where some Rio Olympics medalists competed.

An immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout, Mojdeh opened the 2016 season with four gold medals, two new records and a Most Outstanding Swimmer award in the Winter Kanto Plain Championship in Tokyo, Japan in February.

In March, she had an impressive eight-gold, two-silver haul in the 2016 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia.

In May, Mojdeh copped five gold and two bronze medals in the CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet in Hong Kong, then took home four gold, three silver and one bronze in the 12th SICC Invitational Swimming Meet in Singapore in August.

Mojdeh returned to Tokyo, Japan in October for the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet where she won six gold and two silver medals.

For her sterling performance, Mojdeh has become the likely winner of the 2016 Swimmer of the Year award in the PSL Annual Awards Night scheduled this month in Boracay.

“It was an amazing year and I am happy that I was able to contribute to our team and bring honors to our country. It really feels great to win medals in international level tournaments since you’re donning the national colors,” she said.

But she’s not yet done.

Mojdeh has already surpassed her gold-medal output in 2016 after winning 38 gold medals in just four international competitions this season. Her feat was highlighted by five new Philippine junior records in the girls’ 10-year category.

She won six gold and one silver in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan; six gold in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand; eight gold in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia; and 18 gold and two silver in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships in Doha, Qatar.

At her young age, Mojdeh is already exuding the potential of a world-class swimmer.

In fact, she is now being groomed for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“It’s my dream to compete and eventually win a medal for our country in the Olympics. I’m hoping that one day, that dream would become a reality. I need to work hard to achieve my goal of making it to the Olympics,” stressed Mojdeh.

It’s been more than eight decades since the Philippines won a medal in swimming in the Olympics.

Teofilo Ildefonso won the country’s first medal in the 1928 edition of the Games in Amsterdam when he finished third in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke. He also won another bronze in the 1932 Games in Los Angeles, California in the same event.

Since then, no Filipino swimmer has won a medal in the quadrennial meet.

“We want to prepare her this early for much bigger international competitions in the future. We’re molding her for the Olympics Games maybe in 2020 or 2024. She has the potential to become an Olympic champion,” PSL President Susan Papa said.