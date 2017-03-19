PSL’s Mojdeh sets six PH junior records

The future is bright for Philippine swimming as veteran international campaigner and Phil-ippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh established six Philippine junior national records in the girls’ 10-year category.

According to Philippine Swimming League (PSL) President Susan Papa, Mojdeh is the undisputed tanker in her division following her impressive showing in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held in Tokyo.

Mojdeh stamped her class in the 100m butterfly (1:11.35), 50m butterfly (32.22), 100m breaststroke (1:25.52), 50m breaststroke (39.58), 200m Individual Medley (2:39.6) and 100m Individual Medley (1:14.3).

“She is a potential swimmer and we expect the support of Philippine Sports Institute under the Philippine Sports Commission. Also all her times are quadruple AAAA’s under the American standard,” stressed Papa.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque tanker is being groomed for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“Jasmine at her 10-year age category is the national record holder of all the events she won in Japan. We expect that she will make it in year 2024 Olympics. She actually met the junior Olympic standard of the Japan national junior team during the Tokyo competition,” added Papa.

Last year, Mojdeh won a total of 38 gold medals in different international competitions – the Winter Kanto Plain Championship; Indian Ocean All-Stars Challenge; CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet; 12th SICC Invitational Swim Meet; 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet; and Hamilton Swimming Championship.

She was also a back-to-back winner of the prestigious Philippine Sportswriters Association Tony Siddayao award—an honor given to the young outstanding athletes in the country.

“It’s really an honor representing our country in international level. Winning me­dals for the Philippines is truly a blessing. But I won’t be able to do this without the help of my coaches especially coach Susan, and my parents (Joan and Mojd) who’s always there to support me,” narrated Mojdeh—fresh from breaking six records and winning the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in the Japan Age-Group tournament.

“I’ll just continue my training and try my best as I really aim to qualify to the Olympics. It’s everybody’s dream to compete in the Olympics and I want to make that dream a reality,” she ended.