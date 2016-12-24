PSL’s Papa extends helping hand to young swimmers in Dubai

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) President Susan Papa continued the “PSL gives back” program through swim­-ming clinic with young swimmers held at the Prime Star Sport Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Papa’s swimming clinic was made possible by Filipino coache Francis Segui, and Prime Star Sport Academy officials Ravi Kumar and Ravi Krishnan, where some 100 swimmers attended the one-day event.

“PSL is very active in community works, even with street children. So when we got invited by the Indian community, I adhere to the request right away,” narrated Papa.

The PSL chief explained the importance of good relationship between swimmers and coaches as well as swimmers and parents, and coaches and parents.

“Winning a medal is only a bonus. What is important is to go after your personal best time in every competition. You just enjoy your swimming and being a student and an athlete is an experience you will never forget in your life time,” said Papa.

Papa also emphasized the power of sport to improve not only the physical aspects of individual but also its character and personality.

“Use the sport that you choose in building up to be a better person, otherwise all the effort you spent for training will go in vain. You have to be patient. There’s no easy way to go up. It’s a step-by-step,” stressed Papa.

She also showed correct and incorrect strokes in breaststroke, freestyle, butterfly and backstroke, and the proper way of touching at finish line based on the new rules and regulation by FINA (international swimming federation).

For its part, Prime Star Sport Academy donated swimming equipment for PSL’s grassroots development program in different provinces.

“We’re thankful to Prime Star Sport Academy for donating swimming equipment to PSL. We will share these to the PSL swimming coaches in the regions,” said Papa.

Papa first staged the PSL gives back program in Cape Town, South Africa in 2014 when she teaches some African swimmers at the at the Blue Downs Indoor Swimming Pool in Hindle Rond Blue Downs, South Africa.

The 11-member PSL squad is fresh from winning 21 golds, 15 silvers and 13 bronzes in the Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championship held at the Hamad Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Immaculate Heart of Mary College Paranaque standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, a product of Susan Papa Swim Academy, led the charge with nine gold medals along with Philippine national junior record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto of University of the East, Triza Tabamo of Holy Spirit School-Tarlac and Albert Sermonia II of Diliman Preparatory School, who bagged three golds each.