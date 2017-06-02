PSL’s White wows crowd in Kenya meet

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Heather White continued to make waves in international competitions after winning four gold medals in the 2017 Kenya Swimming Long Course National Championships held at the Kasarani Aquatic Center in Nairobi, Kenya.

White, a British School Manila student, first conquered the girls’ 10-year old 200m individual medley in the tournament participated in by 18 teams from different countries in the African region.

“It’s not easy to compete in Kenya since there are lots of good swimmers coming from that region. But we’re grateful that she was able to win gold medals against strong and tall swimmers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

White also ruled the 50 butterfly, 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke to complete a sweep of all of her four events. The feat allowed her to bag the Most Outstanding Swimmer award.

“This promising swimmer is a product of Philippine Swimming League grassroots development program. We are happy to know that they continue competing internationally to widen their competitive exposure,” added Papa.

Besides competing in local tournaments with PSL, White has been joining international competitions for the past two years.

Recently, she bagged 14 gold medals in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships held at the Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha, Qatar.

White won the 400m IM, 200m IM, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke open, 200m backstroke open, 50m breaststroke open and 100m breaststroke open.

Last year, White competed in some major swimming circuits in Africa.

She copped the gold in 200m freestyle; silver in 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 50m butterfly in the CANA Zone III Swimming Championship held in Rwanda, Africa.

White also grabbed 10 gold, one silver and one bronze in the 3rd Seals Swim Club Swimming Championship held at the Kampala Parents School swimming pool in Kampala, Uganda.

The veteran international campaigner dominated the 200m breaststroke, 100m IM, 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 400m IM, 50m butterfly, mixed 10-under 200m IM and mixed 15-over 200m IM, placed second in the 200m IM relay, and third in 200m butterfly.

“I just want to thank the Philippine Swimming League especially coach Susan Papa for guiding me and my brother. For giving tips and techniques and for sharing her passion to all young swimmers in the swimming community,” White said.

White now shifts her focus on the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championship scheduled in August in Singapore.

The SICC has been the training ground of Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling of Singapore.