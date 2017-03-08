PSPC begins commercial production of new mobile memory chips

LISTED Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp. (PSPC) has officially started commercial production of new mobile memory devices called the embedded multi-media card (eMMC).

The company told the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday that it started eMMC production this year after completing trial production in the latter part of 2016, which generated 2.8 million eMMC units.

The company is aiming for a first-quarter 2017 output of 5.8 million eMMCs, which will undergo quality audits from Samsung Electronics of South Korea.

“The expansion of PSPC into the production of this new generation of memory device earmarked for mobile products is another step in the evolution of the company,” PSPC President Byeongchun Lee said.

“The company, with impetus from its parent company SFA Semicon of Korea, is diversifying its semiconductor manufacturing capability,” PSPC said.

The eMMC is a high memory density device with capacity ranging from 128 to 256 gigabytes (GB) due to a novel architecture using vertically embedded MMC interface, flash memory and controller in a compact format.

These devices are used in smartphones, tablets, game consoles, set-top smart TVs, as well as automobile GPS and other mobile products with medical, aerospace and industrial applications as a result of its compact size, processing power and high data storage capacity.

PSPC is still finalizing the production orders from Samsung Electronics for 2017, but it expects monthly orders to exceed significantly the orders last year.

“Prospects for eMMC-based memory solutions are positive, with industry analysts projecting production revenues to reach about $30 billion by 2022 because of the continued advancement of many mobile platform and applications,” Lee said.

Established in 2011, PSPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea-based STS Semiconductor and Telecommunications Co., Ltd., now known as SFA Semicon. It supplies not just the direct eMMC requirements of Samsung but also of the latter’s end customers.