PTA Team off to Vietnam meet

The Philippine Tae kwon do Association (PTA) will be sending a 24-player team to the 2017 Asian Cadet Sparring and Poomsae Tae kwon do Championships that will begin June 6 at the Military Zone Indoor Sports Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Palarong Pambansa standout Jamie Hannah Agaloos of Bacolod City will be heading the squad in the three-day meet where more than 30 countries including powerhouse South Korea, Japan, Iran, China, Taiwan and Thailand will compete.

The 12-year-old Agaloos bagged two gold and one silver in the annual sporting event for elementary and high school students. She topped the girls’ kyorugi (sparring) and individual poomsae (form) then joined the Negros Island Region in winning the silver medal in the poomsae team event.

But in the Asian meet, Agaloos will only compete in poomsae along with Alyssa Lou Llenes, Xaphrine Pauhe Rivera, Leigh Andee Rodriguez, Bianca Mae de Leon and Laeia Simoune Soria in the girls’ category; and Jon Alexander Llenes, Johann Abelard Concepcion, James Oranza, Harley San Buenaventura and Dennis Francis Arquero in the boys’ class.

Gunning for medals in the boys’ sparring are Lex Joshua Provido (-33 kg), Mico Gabriel Chua (-37 kg), Raphael Ongkiko (-41 kg), Ted David Mangussad (-45 kg), Carl David Catabay (-49 kg), Richard Christopher Cajulis (-53 kg) and Dane Shaun Enjealo Subaste (-57 kg).

Dyanne Maries Refuerzo (-33 kg), Arianne Espida (-37 kg), Geriane Kendall Therese Pineda (-41 kg), Mary Angeline Alcantara (-44 kg), Raven Allyson Pablo (-47 kg), Daniella Patrice Malmis (-51 kg) and Maria Carmella Santos (-55 kg) are the country’s bets in women’s sparring.

Poomsae mentor Igor Mella serves as delegation head while Alvin Taraya and Brix Darmo Ramos will handle the sparring team, and former world champion and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Rani Ann Ortega will guide the poomsae squad.

Thirty gold medals are at stake in the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Tae kwon do Union and the World Tae kwon do Federation.