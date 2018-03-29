PTA to send 16 jins to two world championships

The Philippine Tae kwon do Association (PTA) will be sending a strong 16-jin delegation to two different world meets in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The first tournament is the World Junior Qualification Tournament for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games scheduled on April 6 to 7 to be followed by the World Junior Tae kwon do Championships on April 9 to 13.

There will be 10 male and six female jins in the team.

The male team is composed of Kian Graydon Ashe (boys’ -48 kg.), Dex Ian Chavez (boys’ -55 kg.), Russel Villanueva (boys’ -63 kg.), Vonn Christopherson Edillor (boys’ -45 kg.), Rommel Pablo Jr. (boys’ -48 kg.), Aljen Aynaga (boys’ -51 kg.), Andrew Ely Medina (boys’ -63 kg.), Arby Garriega (boys’ -68 kg.), Ramcess Bautista (boys’ -73 kg.) and Gabriel Teruel (boys’ -78 kg.).

Leading the charge in the girls’ class is veteran international campaigner Abigail Faye Valdez – winner of a bronze medal in the 2016 World Junior Tae kwon do Championships held in Burnaby, Canada.

Valdez will see action in the girls’ -44 kg. division.

The other female squad members are Laize Angela Abucay (girls’ -49 kg.), Shaira Isabel Garbanzos (girls’ -55 kg.), Geriane Kendall Therese Pineda (girls’ -42 kg.), Reign Charisse Ragutana (girls’ -59 kg.) and Maria Laney Kaye Panahon (girls’ -46 kg.).

More than 70 countries have confirmed participation in the tournament including powerhouse South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, the United States, Turkey, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, France, Great Britain and host Tunisia.

Poomsae coach Igor Mella is the designated head of delegation assisted by coaches Alvin Taraya, Carlos Jose Padilla and Brix Darmo Ramos.