PTT brings Thai coffee chain brand to PH

THAI oil giant PTT is bringing its coffee shop brand Café Amazon to the Philippines as part of its plan to diversify into non-oil businesses in the country.

Café Amazon is the largest coffee shop chain in Thailand, with more than 1,500 outlets there. First introduced in that country in 2002, Café Amazon branches are found in every Thai province that has PTT service stations.

Café Amazon at PTT SCTEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway) in the Philippines formally opened on Friday, simultaneously with the soft opening of PTT’s biggest service station in the country. The station sits on a two-hectare area along the north-bound lane of SCTEX.

“Our objective is to complete our stations with facilities that are suited to the lifestyle of the present generation. We want to have a full circle service hub where you cannot just gas up but also enjoy other facilities that address your needs,” PTT Philippines Corporation president and chief executive officer Sukanya Seriyothin said on Friday.

Nine more Café Amazon shops are expected to open this year in some of the existing PTT stations like the ones in Dasmarinas, Cavite; Lubao, Pampanga; and Sta. Maria, Bulacan. Other existing Café Jungle outlets that were initially introduced at select PTT stations will soon be converted into Café Amazon stores.

Café Amazon in the Philippines is open for franchising and may be set up in PTT stations or outside stations like malls and standalone stores, the company said.

“What makes it different from other coffee shops [is that]Café Amazon is a Thai brand that promotes nature or environment, has its own recipe, and has the No. 1 market share in Thailand,” Seriyothin said.

Construction of the commercial complex at PTT SCTEX is expected to be completed this year. Apart from Café Amazon and the convenience store, other establishments like restaurants and other shops are due to open soon.

Outside Thailand and the Philippines, Café Amazon also has branches in Laos and Cambodia.

Thai state-owned PTT is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and its core businesses concern petroleum, petrochemicals, power generation and coal.