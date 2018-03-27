PT&T, NOW Telecom still bullish on 3rd telco bid

PHILIPPINE Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) and NOW Telecom expressed confidence that the issue of outstanding obligations to the government would not hamper their bid for the third telco slot.

A document obtained by Democracy.Net.PH co-founder Pierre Galla through a freedom of information (FOI) request, shared in a Facebook post last week, showed that several public telecommunications entities have outstanding supervision and regulation fees (SRF) and these include PT&T and NOW Telecom / Next Mobile Inc.

PT&T and NOW Telecom, according to the document, as of end-December 2017 reportedly owed the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) over P443 million and P2 billion in SRF obligations, respectively.

Sought for comment, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio told The Manila Times this issue would only have a bearing on a potential bidder with “uncontested obligations.”

“Those being contested in our courts can’t be included until a decision will be made.

There may be a provision in the [memorandum circular], that when the court rules against the winning telco, it must settle its contested [obligations]within a certain time period or [lose]the frequencies awarded to it,” Rio said on Monday.

PT&T and NOW Telecom are both contesting the issue of unpaid obligations at the NTC.

PT&T Chief Operating Officer Miguel Bitanga stressed that the issue had “no bearing” on its third telco bid as “qualification pertains to uncontested fees whereas ours is contested.”

“We have been working with NTC to resolve this even prior to the third telco bid,” he told reporters.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, NOW Telecom said the outstanding P2 billion in fees that the company supposedly owed the government was “wrong.”

“Next Mobile has no liabilities to NTC, that is why we brought the case to the Supreme Court,” said Kristian Pura, head of business development at NOW Telecom.

“Our position is that Next Mobile should not be required to pay regulatory fees because NTC denied the award of any frequencies necessary for it to implement its Cellular Mobile Telephony System License granted by no less than NTC itself in 2006,” he added.

“We are confident that our case at the SC is strong,” Pura said.

Pura said the group had asked the NTC if this could affect NOW Telecom’s bid for the third telco slot.

The NTC, he stressed, noted that “the unpaid liabilities which are required to be paid, stipulated as condition in the proposed TOR (terms of reference) for the third telco, refers to uncontested liabilities. Said qualification and disqualification, therefore, is irrelevant to NOW Telecom.”

The government is planning to award the third telco slot by end-May or early June this year.