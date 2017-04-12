PTT offers free assistance to travelers this Holy Week

MOTORISTS in Luzon heading north or south this Holy Week break may avail themselves of free road assistance at select service stations of PTT Philippines, a subsidiary of Thailand’s largest energy company PTT Public Company Limited.

Since Monday, April 10, PTT has opened assistance booths in 10 of its gasoline stations along major highways in Luzon, particularly in the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga and Tarlac in Central Luzon (Region 3), and Rizal, Cavite, and Quezon in Calabarzon (Region 4-A).

“This is an annual activity that we provide for free to motorists who need road assistance as our way of promoting safe, smooth and fun travel,” PTT President and Chief Executive Officer Sukanya Seriyothin said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’re opening for road assistance 10 of our stations, including our premier stations that are located mostly along major thoroughfares,” Seriyothin said.

Travelers’ assistance booths that have been made available include those at the PTT SCTEX in Concepcion, Tarlac; PTT San Ildefonso in Bulacan, PTT San Fernando 3 in Pampanga, PTT Tarlac South, PTT Taytay in Rizal, PTT Lucban, PTT Lucena, PTT San Pablo 3, and PTT Calumpang, all in Quezon Province, and PTT Dasmariñas in Cavite.

The assistance booths in these stations have a mechanic on duty to provide free vehicle check-ups and assistance on engine troubles like overheating and brake and steering problem.

“When you feel that there is something wrong with your vehicle and you are near these areas, you may simply go to our assistance booth and have your vehicles checked by our mechanic on-duty,” Seriyothin said.