PT&T optimistic on PH expansion

PHILIPPINE Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) claims its radio backbone and existing infrastructures could help expand its foothold across the country.

Miguel Bitanga, chief operating officer and treasurer at PT&T, told The Manila Times that the company currently has several dozen backhaul frequencies, including point-to-point and point-to-multipoint frequencies, which could be used to amplify its fiber network.

“While they are not specific to broadband, they can be repurposed for broadband transport, and to augment it as well. This radio backbone makes it quicker for us to expand our fiber footprint,” he said.

PT&T is seeking to be the country’s third major telco player and its expertise and current infrastructures should give it an edge over other industry aspirants, Bitanga added.

“[B]ecause the facilities already exist, and because we have the experience in operating a nationwide network, we won’t be building from scratch,” he said.

He also noted the company already has pending applications for Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

The applications were submitted “even prior to the change in ownership. These will help us to get wider distribution and to access areas that are unserved or underserved,” Bitanga said.

PT&T changed ownership in August after 70 percent of the company was acquired by a group led by Salvador B. Zamora II and businessmen Benjamin Bitanga from the Santiago family. Under its new owners, the company announced plans to target the underserved markets and to reach more consumers through its fixed broadband business.

Last week, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio told reporters a start-up telco would be needing more or less $2.7 billion to be able to support the rollout of network infrastructures in the country, but he stressed the cost would be lower if necessary infrastructures were already in place. Lisbet K. Esmael