PTT Philippines opens franchise for Café Amazon

PTT Philippines, a subsidiary of Thailand’s largest gas and energy company PTT Public Company Limited, has opened the local franchising for its coffee shop chain Café Amazon after getting the nod from its parent company

PTT Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Sukanya Seriyothin said over the weekend that the master franchise authority from PTT Thailand, they could now start offering the franchise to local investors.

She clarified, however, that Café Amazon will not be exclusive to PTT gasoline stations alone.

“Yes, we will have branches at PTT stations but it’s not exclusive there,” Seriyothin said, adding that a franchisee may open a branch at any strategic locations such as malls, office buildings, schools, condominiums, and rest areas, among others.

A stand-alone store requires 100-160 square-meter area, while an in-building must have a minimum of 40 square-meter space with a total investment that goes around four to eight million per branch.

Launched in 2002 in Thailand by PTT Group, Café Amazon was initially aimed at providing complete experience to customers of PTT stations. It eventually branched out to other areas and countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Japan, and recently, the Philippines.

Adopting the “Taste of Nature” concept to provide an atmosphere like green oasis, Café Amazon now has more than 1,700 stores in six countries, including its first store in the Philippines located at PTT SCTEX station in Concepcion, Tarlac.

“We are bringing Café Amazon to the Philippines to share with Filipino consumers the best fresh coffee quality,” PTT Philippines Marketing Director Thitiroj Rergsumran said. “It’s not your typical coffee shop. It provides a different kind of taste and experience.”