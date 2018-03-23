PT&T secures TransCo telco assets with deal

Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) has signed an agreement with state-owned National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) to potentially use the latter’s fiber network, bolstering its bid to become the country’s third major telecommunications player.

In a statement on Thursday, PT&T said that under their memorandum of understanding (MOU), both firms would form a technical working group (TWG) on using the “dark (unused) fiber in the country’s network of transmission lines.”

Securing this deal was vital, as “approaching TransCo only after the awarding of the [third]telco slot would delay a potential mobile rollout by at least a year,” it added.

This signaled the start of its comeback, as the agreement would “allow them to have a true national backbone that can rival that of PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.,” PT&T said.

“The MOU puts us one critical step closer to having a national fiber optic backbone. We have begun looking at this from a technical standpoint more than a year ago, knowing that it would take time to develop a national/regional rollout plan that includes this backbone,” PT&T COO Miguel Bitanga said.

“This was before” discussions of a third telco player “began to take shape [last]November,” he added.

“With the third telco bidding, all this means is we save on time, should we [win the bid]and can effectively roll out this segment of a cellular network more quickly,” the official said.

“Without cellular/third telco, it gives our fixed broadband plans greater access to more areas nationwide,” he added.

Leasing TransCo’s telco assets could save the company five to 10 years in construction and investments, according to PT&T.

The country’s transmission network is operated by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP). It holds a 25-year contract and is set to end in 15 years.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Officer-in-Charge Eliseo Rio Jr. has urged TransCo and NGCP to sort out their ownership issue first after the latter’s proposal to let the department use the facilities.

NGCP wanted to have a bilateral deal, but DICT was pushing for one that includes TransCo.

“The problem lies in the fact that NGCP does not recognize that TransCo is the perpetual owner of the facilities, and that their control now is just temporary,” Rio said.

PT&T hopes NGCP and TransCo would resolve their issue soon.

“PT&T is open to discuss issues with DICT, TransCo and NGCP, if necessary,” it said.