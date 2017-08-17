PTT taps online retailers to market lubricants

INDEPENDENT oil distributor PTT Philippines on Wednesday announced a partnership with three ecommerce platforms, including the Lazada Group, to market its lubricant products online.

PTT Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Sukanya Seriyothin said the company perceives ecommerce as one of the most efficient ways of bringing products to the public, specifically to their target market.

Thitiroj Rergsumran, PTT marketing director, said PTT lubricants available online include their Dynamic Synthetic and Non-Synthetic and the Super Commonrail for diesel engines; the Performa RD2, the Performa Racing Synthetic and Super Synthetic for gasoline engines; and the Challenger Synthetic 4T, 4T-AT, Synthetic 2T, and Hi-Speed 4T for motorcycles.

Rergsumran said PTT brake fluid and flushing oil can also be purchased at the Lazada online site.

PPT Philippines Director for Commercial Fuel and Lubricants Vittaya Viboonterawud added that their lubricant products are also available at online retailers Shopee and Motobuys.

Viboonterawud said both Lazada and Shopee carry PPT lubricants while Motobuys sells the PPT Challenger line only.

A unit of Thailand’s PTT Public Company Limited, PTT Philippines currently has over 100 gas stations in Luzon and in Cebu.