SENATOR Vicente Sotto 3rd believes that a public apology from Sen. Antonio Trilllanes 4th to fellow senators whom he insulted will be the “honorable way out” to avoid facing another ethics case before the upper chamber.

Trillanes said some members of the Senate majority bloc have become “puppets” of Malacanang. In an interview last week, Trillanes also accused the current Senate leadership of being “subservient” to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Joseph Victor Ejercito took offense, as Ejercito even toyed with the idea of filing an ethics complaint against Trillanes for his “unparliamentary” statement.

Asked whether Trillanes must issue a public apology, Sotto said at the Kapihan sa Senado on Wednesday: “Of course. Yes, it could be the honorable way out. As far as I’m concerned, instead of saying it’s the easiest way out, it’s the honorable way out.” BERNADETTE TAMAYO