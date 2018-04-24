Public attorneys’ office files obstruction raps vs health chief

THE Public Attorneys Office (PAO) on Tuesday filed obstruction of justice charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd for refusing to release the list of people who were given the controversial anti-dengue vaccine that allegedly resulted in the deaths of about 60 people.

The case was filed by PAO before the Department of Justice-National Prosecution Service (DoJ-NPS) for the parents of alleged Dengvaxia victim Abbie Hedia, 13, a resident of Muntinlupa City, who died last February 10 or three months after she was injected with the vaccine.

PAO chief lawyer Persida Acosta said that Duque has refused and continued to refuse to share with her office the masterlist despite a provision under Section 12 of the Data Privacy Act and, as well as, the interim guidelines on death related cases, among others.

“The masterlist will serve as guide in the PAO investigation. Why is he hiding it, what’s in the masterlist?” Acosta added.

Dr. Erwin Erfe, PAO forensic chief, said that his office had long been asking from Duque a copy of the masterlist, adding that the DOH chief even made a promise to inhibit from the PAO investigation.

“He (Duque) told us that he would not investigate nor file cases against Sanofi. But instead he ordered a probe and investigated current and former health officials who are to blame [for the Dengavaxi mass vaccination]. They were the people being pointed to by the parents of the victims. So clerly there is a conflict of interest, it is clear,” Erfe said.

“His feeling was that he can conduct an investigation but on the part of the PAO forensic team and panel of lawyers he cannot. So there is a conflict of interest,” Erfe added.

Erfe said more cases would be filed by the families of the other children who died from the vaccination.

Last week, charges for violation of the Anti-Torture Law and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide were also filed against Duque, former Health secretary Janet Garin and other former and present DOH officials. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL