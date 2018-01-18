How the public lost money in Chelsea’s IPO

WHEN a company lists its shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the owners, or majority stockholders, should not be overzealous in making their sales pitch. Chances are, public investors may be tempted to buy shares based on the power of persuasion by the sales pitch about the stock being a good investment, rather than based on their own due diligence.

It is the PSE’s responsibility to check on the veracity of the claims about the company made by their owners, whose foremost interest is naturally to attract the public, and thus, would not hesitate to exaggerate or highlight only the positive features of their companies.

While “buyers beware” may also apply to initial public offerings of shares, business owners should also exercise caution in selling their company’s listed stocks. Saying “our IPO has been priced low for the benefit of the investing public” is not simply untruthful. It is totally wrong.

Why fool the public? Being outsiders and without any kind of link to any company insider, public investors would have to rely on their own instincts in choosing the best stocks for their portfolio. They need no promises from the owners that their stocks are the best even when, in fact, they are not.

Direct quotes

“In pricing our initial public offer of shares, we decided to leave more than enough for an upside in the equities market.”

That quote came from Dennis Uy, who was identified in an email as CLC founder and also chairman of the company. The three letters happen to be the market symbol for Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp.

In the email, the investor, who preferred to remain unidentified, said he lifted the quotation from published statements issued by Uy.

Due Diligencer looked into Chelsea’s postings on the PSE website, which showed the company listed its shares on Aug. 8, 2017. It was incorporated on Aug. 26, 2016. That’s less than a year after it registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a stock corporation.

Yes, Chelsea is a holding company. How could the public investors be able to decipher its profitability when it has nothing yet to show for the year?

Again, Uy must have a reason for going around the listing rule by claiming that his company did not need a history of profitability because it had various, fully-owned subsidiaries.

That’s turning the table around on the public investors, who should have studied the financials of Chelsea’s units before investing in the stock.

IPO money

Chelsea’s own filings should have served as a warning to the public investors against investing in the company’s shares. All those who placed their money on the company’s IPO by buying at P10.68 per share are now losing heavily. From the IPO price, the CLC closed trading at P8.49, for a loss of P2.19 per share, or 20.507 percent of the IPO price.

Translated further, Chelsea raised P5.837 billion from the sale of 546.838 million IPO shares at P10.68 each to public investors. From the words of an email sender, CLC never even bounced back to its IPO price, so that he had to cut his losses by selling the stock even at a huge loss of 30 percent of his family’s money invested in it.

Well, P5.837 billion is a lot of money from the public investors, which enabled Chelsea to buy a tugboat worth P39.991 million and made an initial payment of P18.164 million for a cargo vessel.

The public investors should have read Chelsea’s filings on the use of the IPO proceeds. As of Jan. 12, 2018, the company reported to have also prepaid a “Bank of China loan” amounting to more than P1.013 billion.

Has anyone among the public investors noticed any of Chelsea’s previous disclosures that should have informed them about the use of their money?

Due Diligencer’s take

Not all IPOs are good for your money.

This is a reminder to public investors that, as the old saying goes, “not everything that glitters is gold.”

Read the IPO prospectus. Digest everything written in it. If you have the money to do your own research at the SEC, do it. In the case of Chelsea, an investor should have looked also into the financials of the company’s subsidiaries.

Public investors should have learned by now that there is no shortcut to wealth. Even some IPOs have proven to be big disappointments because of misleading statements attributed to the owners, or their spokesmen.

I can only express sympathy with public investors who have invested in Chelsea’s IPO, only to lose much of their money later. On the other hand, Uy and his holding company are lucky enough to have succeeded in raising P5.837 billion from the sale of the company shares to the public.

By the way, public investors’ investment of P5.837 billion in CLC dropped to P4.643 billion on Jan. 17, 2018 when the stock closed at P8.49 per share on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Chelsea’s IPO shares did not do well on the market because they were listed when the company had not had a three-year history of profitability.

Besides, Chelsea used P1.013 billion to prepay its debt. That’s equivalent to 17.385 percent of the P5.387-billion IPO proceeds. Why invest in an IPO of a company that plans to use the money to pay back its debts? Just asking.

