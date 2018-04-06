Public schools to receive new computer packages

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Thursday that it will distribute new set of computer packages to public schools nationwide starting this year.

In a news conference at Juan Sumulong High School in Cubao, Quezon City, the Education department also announced timelines for delivery and installation of the packages and new theft and fencing counter-measures.

Counter-measures to deter theft and pilferage of equipment include changing the color of DepEd Computerization Program (DCP)-issued devices to blue and warning the public that the packages are government property and that mere possession of such outside public schools can be grounds for prosecution.

In 2017, P6.58 billion was allocated for the program, while P9.9 billion was earmarked in 2018, making it a big-ticket item in the DepEd’s annual budget.

The DCP is designed to provide public schools with the latest and most relevant ICT equipment that would enhance the teaching and learning process and help meet the challenges of the 21st century.

This objective, along with recognition and involvement of the community in the implementation of the DCP, is aligned with the department’s 10-Point Basic Education Agenda, which promotes quality, accessible, relevant and liberating basic education for all.