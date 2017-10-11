Public-sector strikes add to pressure on France’s Macron

PARIS: French civil servants angered by Emmanuel Macron’s plans to freeze their pay and eliminate 120,000 public jobs go on strike Tuesday, amplifying a revolt over the president’s cost-cutting, pro-business agenda. Nine unions representing 5.4 million public workers have called for a day of nationwide strikes and demonstrations to show their “profound disagreement” with Macron’s bid to transform the gargantuan public service. The protests are the fourth in a series of demonstrations aimed at forcing the 39-year-old president to row back on his reforms. For the first time since 2009, hospital unions have called on medical staff to walk off the job. Schools are also set to be affected and trains and flights are expected to be delayed. Thirty percent of flights in and out of Paris and other major cities have been cancelled. This is the first time in a decade that all nine public-sector unions have issued a joint strike call.

Advertisements

AFP