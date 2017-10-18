When public stockholders are denied board seats

First of two parts

OWNERS of listed companies are often seen using the public for their own convenience. When they list their common shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), companies are motivated more by the potential savings on the tax that they remit to the Bureau of Internal Revenue than the desire to share their wealth with the public.

It is also unfortunate that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the PSE have been failing to protect the interest of the investing public, while business owners can and should be able to afford to hire and pay lawyers for their own protection.

Any neutral observer of the stock market only has to surf www.edge.pse.com.ph to learn how majority stockholders have been taking the public for granted.

Take Millennium Global Holdings Inc. (MGHI) as an example. As a listed company, it portrays the public as holders of 1.131 billion MGHI common shares, or 45.24 percent of 2.5 billion outstanding common shares. Its owners should explain to regulatory authorities why they don’t allow the public, who are significant stockholders, to elect their nominees to the board.

From P250M to P10B

How could Millennium Holdings not file a proper disclosure regarding its own capital expansion? It knows how huge the 40 times increase in its authorized capital to P10 billion must be from only P250 million. The company could have prepared well in advance how it would raise the additional capital for infusion, but it wouldn’t tell the SEC and PSE about its plan or plans.

Due to Millennium Holdings’ move not to honor the public with a proper disclosure on its capital increase, Due Diligencer could only speculate on the reason, for the sake of the public stockholders of a listed company.

Millennium Holdings did disclose it was buying 2.5 billion common shares in listed Calata Corp., which it said in a filing was equivalent to 81 percent.

In its own POR filing posted on the PSE website on Oct. 4, Calata listed 570.341 million outstanding common shares, as of Sept. 30. It said this would increase to 3.07 billion, including the 2.5 billion common shares that Millennium Holdings would buy.

The acquisition, which when computed would actually be equivalent to 81.433 percent, would make Calata a subsidiary of Millennium Holdings. The additional capital would effectively dilute the ownership of public stockholders to 11.431 percent from 61.531 percent. These percentages were the equivalent of 350.935 million Calata common shares.

Coincidence?

Was it only a coincidence that Calata also reported on Aug. 17 an amendment to its corporate charter, increasing its authorized capital to P10 billion from P845.4 million? If it is, what a coincidence!

The capital expansion, which carries the same par value of P1 per share, would enable Calata to accommodate Millennium Holdings’ acquisition of 2.5 billion Calata common shares.

Calata’s issuance of additional common shares would come from the remaining 9.43 billion unissued common shares.

Even with Millennium Holdings’ acquisition of 2.5 billion common shares, Calata would still have 6.93 billion unissued common shares out of 10 billion common shares, which the SEC has authorized for issuance.

The question is how Calata would sell its remaining 6.93 billion unissued common shares. Would it sell them to its public stockholders, who, it said, owned 350.935 million Calata common shares? Would the sale be also set at P1, the same price that Millennium Holdings would be paying for its acquisition of 2.5 billion Calata common shares?

Incidentally, Calata’s public stockholders may have lost their pre-emptive rights to Millennium Holdings. So did the public stockholders of Millennium Holdings, who, according to a POR, owned 1.131 billion MGHI common shares, or 45.24 percent.

Ownership profile

As of Sept. 30, PCD Nominee Corp. was listed as the majority stockholder of Millennium Holdings.

In a report on its top 100 stockholders, Millennium Holdings reported PCD Nominee as majority stockholder with 1.294 billion MGHI common shares, or 51.76 percent, for Filipinos, and 548.283 million MGHI common shares, or 21.931 percent, for foreigners.

The list identified Chi Jen Yeh Yang, also known as Michael Yang, as the third biggest single stockholder of Millennium Holdings, with a stake of 505 million MGHI common shares, or 20.2 percent.

Thus, the MGHI holdings of these three stockholders were equivalent to 93.891 percent of Millennium Holdings’ 2.5 billion outstanding common shares.

Why the SEC and the PSE tolerate this kind of ownership filings as submitted by some listed companies is not doing the public any good. As a matter of fact, PCD is only a record stockholder, acting as such for the beneficial owners or actual owners who are not named.

In other words, the beneficial stockholders of Millennium Holdings and other listed companies should not be allowed to hide behind the PCD Nominee. Their identities should be fully disclosed. Who will require the disclosure of the names of these beneficial stockholders? Just asking.

