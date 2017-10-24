Public stockholders are entitled to board seats

FIRST Gen Corp. (FGen) belongs to the group of companies owned and controlled by the Lopez family, who also owns ABS-CBN Corp.

Advertisements

Both FGen and ABS-CBN are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

As shown in its general information sheet (GIS), FGen’s authorized capital stock is composed of 5 billion common shares with par value of P1 apiece; 1 billion preferred B shares and 1 billion preferred E shares with par value of P0.50 per share; 100 million preferred F shares and 135 million preferred G shares with par value of P10 per share.

Unlike other listed companies, FGen did not include in its GIS the number of its Filipino and foreign stockholders. It simply reported the number of shares they own separately.

The company reported its ownership profile as basis for determining the number of voters and attendees during its annual stockholders’ meeting on May 8.

The same GIS showed Filipinos owned 3.265 billion FGen common shares, or 89.197 percent of 3.661 billion outstanding FGen common shares.

Computed on FGen’s outstanding capital stock of 5.3219 billion shares, FGen’s Filipino-owned shares were equivalent to 61.385 percent. Foreigners owned 395.499 million FGen common shares, equivalent to 7.435 percent of outstanding capital stock, and 10.803 percent of FGen’s 3.661 billion outstanding common shares.

Aside from FGen common shares, Filipinos also owned 1.468 billion preferred B and E shares, or 100 percent; and 189.978 million preferred F and G shares, or 99.911 percent. Foreigners held only 11,180 preferred F shares and 158,820 preferred G shares, according to FGen’s GIS.

Significant stockholders

FGen attributed to its public stockholders the ownership of 1.1996 billion FGen common shares, or 32.769 percent of FGen’s 3,660,943,557 outstanding common shares as of Oct. 16, according to the company’s public ownership report (POR).

The company’s stockholders would probably notice the slight drop in FGen outstanding common shares to 3,660,943,557 from 3,660,948,557, or a “loss” of 5,000 FGen common shares. This resulted from the company’s reacquisition of listed common shares.

As FGen’s majority stockholder, First Philippine Holdings Corp. owned

2.426 billion FGen common shares, or 66.281 percent of 3,660,943,557 outstanding common shares.

FGen did not include foreigners in its POR. However, it credited them in a definitive information statement (DIS) with the same number of common shares like it did in its GIS. The foreigner-owned common shares were lodged with PCD Nominee Corp.

As of March 15, FGen said Deutsche Bank Manila held for its clients 214.410 million FGen common shares, or 5.857 percent of 3,660,943,557 outstanding common shares.

Ownership profile

The majority stockholders of listed companies share ownership with public stockholders to comply with the SEC’s 10-percent minimum public ownership rule.

FGen is one of these listed companies. It issued to its public stockholders common shares but limited them to owning only non-voting preferred shares.

As its parent company, FGen issued to First Holdings all of its 1,468,553,892 voting preferred shares, according to the company’s definitive information statement (DIS).

As a consolation to its public stockholders, FGen issued to them 61,237,090 non-voting Series F preferred shares. In an explanatory note, the company said of these publicly owned non-voting Series F preferred shares, First Holdings also owned 16,745,930 shares.

IN addition, First Holdings also held 50,296,450 non-voting Series F preferred shares.

PCD Nominee held for “various” Filipino stockholders 74.452 million non-voting Series G preferred shares.

BDO Securities Corp., according to FGen’s DIS, held 34,435,940 non-voting Series G preferred shares for Filipino clients and 90,000 Series G preferred shares for foreigners.

Due Diligencer’s take

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the PSE should simplify the full disclosure process, particularly in reporting the ownership profile of listed companies.

They should stop significant and principal stockholders from hiding their ownership behind the PCD Nominee.

For instance, a POR portrays the public to be the significant stockholder but the public ownership of common shares never translates to a seat on the board of directors. If they are either significant or principal stockholders, they should have voted their own nominees to the board.

Why ignore the right of the public stockholders?

As a matter of fact, even the 10-percent minimum public ownership rule should be amended to allow public investors-turned-stockholders to name their own board nominees.

Why deprive the public of their right as stockholders? If 10-percent ownership of common shares entitles them to a board seat, they should not be denied such entitlement.

What if public investors own more common shares as shown in the PORs of some listed companies? Shouldn’t they nominate one, or even two, directors to serve as their voice inside the boardroom? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com