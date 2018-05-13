Public transport operators, drivers warned on allowing use of vehicles for ‘dishonest acts’ in polls

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) warned operators not to allow political candidates to use their public utility vehicles (PUVs) for acts that may be construed as “inimical to the conduct of honest and peaceful elections” on Monday, May 14.

“All sectoral offices and attached agencies under the DOTr have been directed to be on heightened alert status to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, May 14,” the Department said over the weekend.

“The DOTr warned operators to not allow candidates to use their PUVs to perform acts that are inimical to the conduct of Honest, Orderly, Peaceful Elections (HOPE).

Transport agencies are likewise enjoined “to be on the lookout for individuals or groups that pose threats to the security of the elections or coerce any person to vote for or against a candidate, and to report such incidents immediately,” it added.

The DOTr said agencies were directed to implement 24/7 operations and ensure that all communication lines were operational, and incidents were reported real-time.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) made a call to report advertisements or campaigns violating road right-of-way.

“Although DPWH field personnel nationwide continuously monitor and remove unneccessary signs within the six-meter easement on each direction of our national roads, we still ask the public to be assistance and provide us with any information of RROW violations so we can immediately act on them,” DPWH said.

The National Building Code of the Philippines and the Revised Philippine Highway Act prohibit the installation of road obstructions.

“Gantry signs, which are commonly installed along roads to promote businesses or individuals especially during election season are strictly prohibited as they obstruct or distract the view of motorists and official traffic signs. Poorly-installed signs likewise constitute serious hazards and pose imminent danger to the public in the event of strong winds and typhoons,” DPWH said. REICELENE JOY N, IGNACIO