Public urged not to turn cemeteries into dumps

The EcoWaste Coalition on Friday urged the public not to leave litter in cemeteries during this year’s observation of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The group issued the 10-point “Cemetequette” to promote environmental responsibility among cemetery visitors, stressing that the irresponsible dumping of garbage in burial grounds is disrespectful to the dead, as well as to the living.

“We have prepared the Cemetequette to remind Filipinos who will pay homage to their departed family members to mind their trash to avoid transforming cemeteries and columbaria into filthy dumps,” Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition, said.

“We hope the public will heed our call for a waste-less observance of Undas as preventing and reducing what we indiscriminately throw-away is for the common good,” she added.

“By observing these eco-tips, we avoid creating unsightly and stinking garbage that can turn off other visitors and, worst of all, pose health risks to everyone,” Lucero said.

The group also urged cemetery administrators to put up a practical system that will help visitors manage their discards in an environmentally-sound way.

To augment their staff, cemeteries should tap the services of waste pickers and community volunteers who can assist with the enforcement of laws and ordinances on ecological solid waste management, the group said.