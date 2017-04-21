Public urged to report ‘fake’ MMDA officers

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Tomas Orbos on Friday urged the public to report to the agency anyone who extorts money in behalf of the MMDA. “We are also calling on the public to be vigilant and urge them to report such illegal activities to our office so we can swiftly act on them,” Orbos said. He made the call after Pateros police and MMDA team arrested Sonny Silverio in an entrapment on April 18 when he approached former Pateros Councilor Joel Reyes, introduced himself as an MMDA supervisor and solicited P1,500 for a supposed MMDA’s fun run activity. Suspicious, Reyes verified his identity and agreed to entrap Silverio leading to his arrest. Police got fake MMDA identification cards and stickers from Silverio who is now facing charges of extortion and usurpation of authority.