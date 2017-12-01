Public warned vs bogus fund-raising

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday warned the public anew against a scam wherein unscrupulous individuals use the name of Cabinet officials. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd himself made the warning as he disclosed that even the name of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea was used for unauthorized solicitations oy money. In Memorandum Circular 65 dated November 24, the DoJ chief mandated the heads of the agency’s attached offices and bureaus to disseminate the warning. “There are unscrupulous individuals posing as members of the Cabinet, including the Executive Secretary, or name-dropping the latter in fraudulent schemes to solicit funds from the public,” Aguirre said. Any form of solicitation involving public officials and employees is strictly prohibited under Presidential Decree 46 and other laws. Sanctions may range from one to five years in prison, perpetual disqualification from public office, and accessory penalties. “The public is also warned that the OP (Office of the President) and the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) have not authorized any person to solicit money or other things of value from the public for the alleged benefit of Marawi soldiers, senior citizens, illegal drug campaign, or any other cause for that matter,” Aguirre said.