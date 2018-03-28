Public warned vs internet scam using PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes’ Office (PCSO) warned the public against patronizing fake pages on social media using the agency’s name, logo and lottery products

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said he received reports that unscrupulous persons are using social media to deceive people.

“These fake accounts are not new, anyway. Pero mag-ingat po lagi tayo para hindi tayo mabiktima ng mga manggagantso (We have to be careful so that we will not fall victims),” he said.

The agency monitored a social media page with the PCSO logo announcing that it will be giving away a house and lot to a lucky winner.

The winner, according to the announcement, will be selected from those who followed instructions on the social media page. Among the instructions was to Like and Share the page, an obvious ploy to increase the audience share of the page, Balutan said.

At present, the page has more than 34,000 likes.

“However, if you look into the date they will be announcing the winner, it is April 1, which incidentally is April fool’s day,” Balutan stressed.