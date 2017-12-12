Public Works dept installs solar studs on Iloilo road

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Monday it has begun installing solar studs as part of its P416.28-million Iloilo Diversion Road rehabilitation project.

The 20.99-kilometer road, which stretches from Gen. Luna St. in Iloilo City proper to the Iloilo International Airport, is divided into four sections.

“The improvement of this road allows commuters and motorists to save time and resources in the delivery of goods and services, [and]increasing productivity and profit, hence, boosting socioeconomic and tourism development,” DPWH Region 6 Regional Director Wenceslao Leaño Jr. said in a statement.

According to DPWH Region 6 Construction Division Chief Ormel Santos, the solar studs would give motorists advance signals on the U-turn slots and pedestrian crossing.

“The solar studs installed [on the]Iloilo Diversion Road is [the]first in the region, or perhaps in the central Philippines, which warns drivers to slow down or to be in their proper lane,” Santos said.

Once all the studs are installed, the road would make traveling safer and more convenient, even at night, he added.