PUBLiCUS taps mobile for governance survey

PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. has upgraded its research arm by shifting from the traditional pen and paper interviews (PAPI) to computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI), developing its own mobile survey application, known as VOX Survey, that is designed to deliver fast turnaround times and a more accurate, more actionable picture of what the people think.

By leveraging on technology, PUBLiCUS can deliver survey results in real time while these are still relevant and top-of-mind, company founder and CEO Ma. Lourdes N. Tiquia said, adding that in contrast to the top commercial polling firms’ turnaround time of one month or more, it is possible to provide survey data in a shorter time.

Through the VOX Survey app, turnaround time of results is two weeks tops., she said.

PUBLiCUS will today release its Pahayag pilot study, which with a base of 1,500 respondents nationwide took only 3 days and 11 days for final results, with analysis. The firm says that turnaround time for CAPI-based surveys is definitely faster than PAPI-based surveys, which normally takes 30 days from fieldwork to analysis to release of results.

“This is a disruption in the field of survey research in the Philippines. The integrity of results and the speed at which they are acquired and processed are very important in properly identifying issues timely and relevant to citizens. The shift from the traditional PAPI to CAPI is a big step towards better quality of data collection,” it said in a statement.

PUBLiCUS will introduce its Love, Care, and Solidarity of Leaders Index (LCSI), described as a new metric in measuring Filipinos’ perception toward their elected leader, and the Decisiveness Index as new ways of measuring the performance of government leaders.

Pahayag is one of the many research tools developed by PUBLiCUS. Through its research arm, Vox Opinion Research, it conducted two national surveys on the psychographics of Filipino voters in 2009 and 2015.

PUBLiCUS is a full-service political management and lobbying firm, the first and only of its kind registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.