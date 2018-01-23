Publix launches low-priced prescriptions

PALM BEACH, Florida: Publix Pharmacy has launched a new low-price prescription drug program offering a 90-day supply some of the most commonly prescribed medications for $7.50 (about P375).

The program includes 29 medications with a total of 85 dosage options.

“Our founder, George Jenkins, taught us to take care of people and our communities, and making needed medications more affordable provides us this opportunity,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations.

“Health care costs continue to rise, so sometimes people have a hard time filling their prescriptions as regularly as they should. We believe his low price will help encourage customers to follow their doctor’s orders, so they can experience better health outcomes,” she added.

The price is the same for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage.

Publix Pharmacy believes providing a clearly stated low price will help people plan their out-of-pocket costs for these medications and make it easier for them to take them as prescribed, company officials said.

Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss said it’s difficult to quantify what the potential savings could be for individuals because it varies on whether a customer is insured and what their coverage looks like. However, the program provides great savings and value for many.

“The program gives us the opportunity to welcome and serve new customers who are looking for ways to save on medicinal health care costs,” Krauss said.

The program includes commonly prescribed treatments for heart health/cardiovascular, diabetes, cholesterol, mental health, seizure disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis, gout, arthritis/pain, gastrointestinal, asthma and allergies, men’s health, and women’s health.

Publix also has an existing program offering some prescription drugs for free. That program, which includes eight medications, will continue.