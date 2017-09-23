Pucay prepares to turn golden

Veteran pro golfer Mars Pucay is preparing early for 2020—the year he turns golden.

A native of Baguio City, Pucay, a proud Igorot, is setting his sights playing in the senior golf tour when that time comes.

“I am close to age 50 that’s why I am starting to prepare for the senior tour. Let’s see what will happen,” said Pucay, who looks up to late Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros as his role model in the sport.

Pucay started playing golf at the age of eight. An expat who saw him practicing in the driving range sensed his potential and became his sponsor to become a member of the Camp John Hay Golf Club. It was in that golf course where he first honed his skills.

Pucay became a pro at the age of 24.

“Being a pro golfer means dedicating your time to practice and becoming better.”

Pucay performs a stretching routine before his practice rounds at his home courses, the Canlubang Golf and Country Club (GCC) and Sta. Elena GCC.

Pucay, who likes playing billiards gardening named his runner-up finish in the 1997 Philippine Open at Camp John Hay as one of his memorable achievements as a golfer.

* * *

WHAT’S IN THE BAG

MARS PUCAY

Driver – TaylorMade M2

Fairway Woods – TaylorMade M2

Irons – Cleveland 588

Wedges – Cleveland

Putter – Mizuno Drain-O

Ball – Srixon