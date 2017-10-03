Puerto Galera councilor, son killed in ambush

Melchor Arago, a municipal councilor in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro, and his son Kenneth, were killed on Tuesday after being gunned down by motorcycle-riding men in an ambush.

According to Mimaropa Regional Police spokesman and Supt. Imelda Tolentino, Melchor and Kenneth were shot dead by two unidentified male suspects in Barangay Tabinay at 3:30 pm.

Witnesses claimed that Melchor was inside his car, which was parked in front of his house, when the two suspects who were then riding a motorcycle stopped and shot him several times.

Further information revealed that while the suspects were about to escape from the crime scene, they saw Kenneth who just went out of the Aragos’ house.

The witnesses said the suspects shot Kenneth as well several times.

Both of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.

Personnel of the Puerto Galera Municipal Police Station have launched a manhunt for the suspects.