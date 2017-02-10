Puerto Princesa inmates get free skills training

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) has provided free skills training to inmates at Puerto Princesa City Jail, as part of the rehabilitation programs aimed at preparing them for a new life after prison. Tesda director general Guiling Mamondiong said 20 inmates have received their National Certificate (NC) II after successfully passing the agency’s assessment evaluation of their chosen course. Among the short courses offered by Tesda were Electrical Installation and Maintenance; Bread and Pastry Production; Shielded Metal Arc Welding; and Massage Even the families of the inmates would be given skills training, Mamondiong said. The project was initially implemented at the Makati City Jail last month in Metro Manila which will be made available to inmates nationwide.

NEIL A. ALCOBER