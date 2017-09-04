Puerto Princesa vice mayor arrested in drug raid

POLICE arrested Puerto Princesa Vice Mayor Luis Marcaida III following a raid of his house where 30 sachets of alleged “shabu” and weapons were found, according to a report reaching the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday.

The raid was a joint operation of Princesa City Police Station, Palawan Provincial Police Office, the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the report said.

Aside from the 30 sachets of suspected shabu, one .22 cal rifle, three rifle grenades, one fragmentation grenade, and four .45 cal. pistols were recovered from Marcaida’s house in Barangay Bancao-Bancao. RJ CARBONELL