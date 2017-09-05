Puerto Princesa vice mayor faces charges of illegal possession of drugs, firearms

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) have filed criminal complaints against Puerto Princesa Vice Mayor Luis Marcaida III following a raid in his house where illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms were found.

In a statement, the PNP said the charges filed against Marcaida were for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, Republic Act 10591 for illegal possession of firearms and Republic Act 9516 for illegal possession of explosives.

The charges were filed before the Puerto Princesa City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday night.

Police arrested Marcaida on Monday morning after the raid in his house yielded 30 sachets of alleged shabu, nine unlicensed weapons — one .22 cal rifle, three rifle grenades, one fragmentation grenade, and four .45 cal. pistols – and P280,000 in cash.

Marcaida, considered a “high value target”, was on the drug list of the PNP but not on President Rodrigo Duterte’s list. RJ CARBONELL