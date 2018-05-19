Pug Fury reveals O’Sullivan link-up

LONDON: Controversial British boxer Tyson Fury claims he has arranged for former world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan to join his support team ahead of his comeback fight next month. Fury will get back in heavyweight action at Manchester Arena on June 9, against an opponent still to be announced, after spending over two years out of action. Fury believes five-time world champion O’Sullivan can help him on the mental side of sporting combat after a long battle to regain his boxing license following an alleged doping offence he denies committing.

AFP