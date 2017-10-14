It is always a delight to wear branded shirts like Puma and Srixon golf shirts. It gives you that boost of confidence to play and walk around with. It is a bit more expensive but surely worth buying.

I got lucky as I was given the privilege to wear these two brands that I have just mentioned. I can confidently say that comfortability is outstanding and quality is at premium level. The choice of design will definitely depend on you. There are plenty of choices.

The Men’s Puma Golf Sportstyle Road Map Polo Shirt is a technical golf shirt. It is made with a self collar and three-button placket and open hem sleeves. It is constructed with DryCell fabric, designed to keep you dry and comfortable. The fabric is lightweight, soft and breathable.

The fibers absorb moisture from the skin and into the fabric.The fabric is guaranteed to dry rapidly. The fabric also has a UV resistant finish to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.

The shirt is designed with sublimated front chest print, with a silhouette heat transfer Puma cat logo to the left chest. A Puma 18 hole woven label is placed at back collar. Material is 92 percent polyester and eight percent spandex in regular fit.

The Men’s Srixon Golf Polo Shirt is similarly characterized except for the design and material. It has two small front pockets on the chest part where you can put your marker or golf tees for convenience. A brand name logo of Srixon is placed on the lower left side of the collar. The material used for the shirt is 100 percent polyester in a regular fit.

The golf shirts are available at any Srixon Golf Shop. They are located at CityGolf Driving Range, Phil. Army Golf driving range, Villamor Golf driving range, and Alabang Town Center.