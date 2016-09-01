Pumaren to bring his ‘winning system’ to Adamson

After leading the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers to five titles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), Adamson University head coach Franz Pumaren aims to bring his winning system to the Soaring Falcons.

“First of all, I want to change the culture of Adamson. I want them to imbibe in their system, the winning system. My next thing’s gonna be hard but hopefully, you know, they can adjust to what we’re trying to apply,” said Pumaren in a phone interview on Thursday.

Former Green Archers Ren Ren Ritualo, Don Allado, and former Professional Basketball Association players Jack Santiago, Tonichi Yturri, and Diego Lozada will serve as Pumaren’s assistant coaches.

“At least, they know my system already. Far easily, they know how I work. It’s gonna be easier on our part,” Pumaren said.

The new Adamson coach also promised the Soaring Falcons fans exciting games.

“Probably, we will pick it from playing hard defense and I feel that our offense will follow as well,” Pumaren said, pertaining to the Soaring Falcons giving up 19.9 points to their opponents per game in the last UAAP season.

“I’m just hoping and praying that my players gonna accept the challenge,” he added.

Adamson finished last with a record of 3-11 in Season 78.

Former DLSU Green Archer Terrence Mustre has already served the required residency in Adamson and will be playing for the Soaring Falcons in UAAP Season 79. Former Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagle Jerie Pingoy won’t see action this season since he just transferred to Adamson this year.

“He can give us added depth in the shooting guard position,” Pumaren shared his thoughts on Mustre. Adamson’s power forward Dawn Ochea will serve as team captain this upcoming season.

