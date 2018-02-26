Pump prices up anew

OIL companies will jack up prices of petroleum products on Tuesday, after implementing price cuts for two consecutive weeks.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil will raise the price of diesel by 85 centavos per liter and the price of gasoline by 65 centavos per liter, effective on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will increase the price of kerosene by P1.15 per liter, also effective Tuesday at 6 a.m. JORDEENE B. LAGARE