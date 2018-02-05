Pump prices up anew

OIL companies said they would increase prices of petroleum products effective on Tuesday.

Flying V will raise the price of diesel by 35 centavos per liter, the price of gasoline by 50 centavos per liter, and the price of kerosene by 60 centavos per liter, effective at 12:01 a.m.

Eastern Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil will raise the price of diesel by 35 centavos per liter and the price of gasoline by 50 centavos per liter, effective at 6 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil, meanwhile, will increase the price of kerosene by 60 centavos per liter, also at 6:00 a.m. JORDEENE LAGARE