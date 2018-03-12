Pump prices down this week

AFTER raising fuel prices of petroleum products for two straight weeks, oil companies in the Philippines will be reducing them this time effective on Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum said in its advisory on Monday it would reduce the prices of diesel and gasoline by 55 centavos per liter and 35 centavos per liter, respectively, to take effect at 12:01 a.m.

In separate announcements, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, and PTT Philippines also said they would cut the price of diesel by 55 centavos per liter and roll back the price of gasoline by 35 centavos per liter effective on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Flying V and Pilipinas Shell said they would slash the price of kerosene by P1.20 per liter starting at 6 a.m. JORDEENE B. LAGARE