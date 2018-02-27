Pump prices up after rollback

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
    Oil companies have raised the prices of petroleum products, two weeks after implementing a rollback.

    Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil hiked the price of diesel by 85 centavos per liter, effective on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

    The same companies also raised the price of gasoline by 65 centavos per liter, also from 6 a.m.

    Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil, meanwhile, increased their prices of kerosene by P1.15 per liter, effective today at 6 a.m.


