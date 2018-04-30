Pump prices up for 3rd time

FOR the third consecutive time, oil firms in the country will jack up prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene this week.

In separate advisories, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil, announced they would raise the price of diesel by 70 centavos per liter, effective at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will also be raising the price of gasoline by 85 centavos per liter, also at 6 a.m.

Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will increase the price of kerosene by 70 centavos per liter, beginning at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Unioil will raise the prices of diesel and gasoline by 70 centavos per liter and 85 centavos per liter, respectively, effective at 6:01 a.m. JORDEENE B. LAGARE