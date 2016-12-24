Be punctual, teachers told

WHAT makes a good teacher?

A teacher should be a role model to his or her fellow teachers and to students. Being a good and effective teacher doesn’t only mean having a good scholastic record, great teaching techniques but also having good work ethics, Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary for legal and legislative affairs Tonisito Umali said.

At the sidelines of the awarding of this year’s search for the outstanding W.A.T.C.H [We Advocate Time-Consciousness and Honesty] schools at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan in DepEd central office in Pasig City, Umali noted that teachers should be punctual and honest.

“The concept of being honest and being on time in binding the very basic values of our children is very important,” Umali said.

The education department signed last week a memorandum of agreement with the Junior Chamber International (JCI) to further strengthen the values of punctuality and honesty among DepEd officials, non-teaching personnel, and teachers through the Project W.A.T.C.H., which was launched in 2008 during the term of former DepEd Secretary Jesli Lapus.

“The Project W.A.T.C.H. is a program that needs strong support from the education department, and we are very glad that we are already doing this for how many years,” Umali said.

“We will strengthen the concept of values formation. As what I am always saying, whoever we are right now is a product of good education, the kind of pedagogy, the kind of values education formation that we have in the past 30 or 40 years. And if we do it again in such a better way, people will become honest, punctual, and more disciplined,” the DepEd official added.

Umali also urged schools across the country to support this project.

“We will look again at the memorandum of agreement that we have, and we will try our best to implement it in such a manner that it will have very strong impact among our children,” he added.

The official warned that the Education department will punish those who are often late for work.

“We have disciplinary measures that can be imposed to those who are always late for work and meetings,” he said.

He, however, added that the department is extending support to teachers, especially those who live far from their workplace.

“As much as possible we try to be consistent with the localization law which is deploying teachers, giving priority to teacher-applicants in the locality where the vacancy exists. This means if there are teachers who are qualified and there is vacancy in their barangay [village], they will be prioritized. There are a lot of stories wherein some of our teachers were deployed in neighboring barangay or in the far-flung areas, and this is one of the reasons why they are late for work,” Umali explained.

The winners of this year’s search for outstanding W.A.T.C.H schools are Tagum City National Comprehensive High School in Tagum City (first place); Sto Niño Elementary School in Bulacan province (second place); and Cabarroguis National School of Arts and Trade in Quirino province (third place).