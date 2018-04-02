Punctured, wet ballots, missing audit logs mark first day Marcos-Robredo poll recount

PUNCTURED, wet and distorted ballots were found on Monday inside ballot boxes that were opened at the start of the recount for the votes in the 2016 vice presidential elections.

What was also missing were the audit logs that recorded the time the precincts opened, time of transmittal of results and time the voting started and ended.

“Umpisa pa lang, 38 doon sa 40 na ballot boxes na binuksan ay walang audit logs, missing. Hindi alam kung nasaan. Ibig sabihin may nagbukas ng ballot boxes, kinuha ang audit logs at sinara ulit,” said former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who filed an electoral protest against the alleged fraudulent results in the vice presidential race which then congresswoman Leonor “Leni” Robredo won.

Robredo beat Marcos, her closest rival, by over 200,000 votes.

(At the start, 38 of the 40 ballot boxes that were opened did not have the audit logs. No one knows where they are. This means that the ballot boxes were opened, the audit logs taken, and the ballot boxes sealed again.)

In an interview, Marcos said the initial findings of the revisors were from the town of Bato, Camarines Sur.

Marcos said that audit logs were important to his election protest because they recorded the activities in the precincts.

“Ang audit log record yan nung election ng isang precinct. Kung kelan binuksan ang VCM, kelan nagsaksak ng balota, kung nagtransmit ba ng boto at kung kelan nagsara ang VCM. Pero nawalala ito sa halos lahat ng binuksan na box. Ang tanong ay bakit?,” Marcos said.

(The audit log records the election in a precinct – when the VCM was opened, when the ballot was inserted into the VCM, if the vote was transmitted and when the VCM was closed. But all this information are missing in almost all the boxes that were opened. The question is why?)

VCM means vote counting machine, which was used in the 2016 automated polls.

Marcos said that the missing audit logs reinforced his suspicion over the conduct of the elections given the recent revelations of Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd on the alleged early transmission of votes before Election Day.

Marcos said that what made it more incredible were the “wet ballots” which were still in that condition when the boxes were opened, two years after the May polls.

“Kung nabasa sya nung election dapat tuyo na yan kasi dalawang taon na. Ibig sabihin binasa ang mga ito bago dinala dito,” he said.

(If these were wet during the election, they should have been dry by now since it’s been two years. This means that that these ballots were read before they were delivered here.)

Based on the rules of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), wet ballots may still be revised if readable. Otherwise the Tribunal will refer to the ballot images for the revision of votes.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the PET, ordered the recount, which began on Monday at the gymnasium at the 5th Floor of the SC-Court of Appeals (CA) Building in Padre Faura, Manila.

A total of 40 revision committees were formed from the original 50.

Marcos said it may take more than three months to finish the revision of votes initially from Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental where he claimed there was fraud.

Marcos is contesting the results in some 39,000 precincts from 30 provinces and cities all over the country.

Marcos was accompanied to the Supreme Court by wife Liza and sister, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos.

The former senator also greeted his supporters who had been camping out in front of the Supreme Court since February 9 in anticipation of the scheduled start of recount.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, said there were about 200 Marcos supporters who were conducting a “peaceful” rally. RAADEE S. SAUSA