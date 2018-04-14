Punish Grab for hiking fares – lawmaker

A lawmaker urged the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to penalize ride-sharing company Grab for charging commuters an additional P2 for every minute spent on the road.

Rep. Jericho Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list, said this move on Grab’s part “usurps the LTFRB’s authority to regulate the fare of public conveyances.”

Nograles said that LTFRB’s show-cause order cause order against Grab asking it to explain why it should not be sanctioned for such move was not enough.

Citing his Grab ride experience and the corresponding receipt, Nograles said that Grab was charging P2 per minute on top of the basic fare and the per kilometer charge.

Responding to Nograles’ statement, Grab said it has been collecting the P2 per minute surcharge since July 2017.

Grab management said this was in accordance with a 2015 Department of Transportation (DoTr) memorandum which states that “ride sharing services can set fares subject to oversight from the LTFRB in cases of abnormal disruptions of the market, such as but not limited to any change in the market, whether actual or imminently threatened, resulting from stress of weather, convulsion of nature, failure or shortage of electric power or other source of energy, strike, civil disorder, war, military action, national or local emergency, or other cause of an abnormal disruption of the market which results in the declaration of a state of emergency by the President.”

Nograles, however, disagreed with Grab and noted that LTFRB last issued a fare rate in December 2016 for ride-sharing services such as Grab and this rate has yet to be amended until the LTFRB ordered Grab on Thursday to reduce the cap on its surge pricing from two times the fare to 1.5 times, the normal fare following his revelations.

“In 1994, specifically the case of KMULC vs Garcia and LTFRB, the Supreme Court ruled that the LTFRB cannot delegate its power to determine rates, and therefore, Grab’s actions are deceitful and malicious. I am appealing to the LTFRB to impose a refund [on Grab]of the estimated P3.2 billion in illegally collected fares,” Nograles said in a statement.

“Grab cited that per DoTr 2015-11, they can set fares for ride-sharing services subject to oversight of the LTFRB.

That oversight was exercised by the LTFRB through the approved rates of December 2016 which Grab faithfully followed until they unilaterally decided to charge the additional P2 per minute fare on June 2017 without the consent of the LTFRB,” Nograles added.

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte backed Nograles’ opinion saying that the LTFRB should not allow Grab to arbitrarily impose fare increases and should allow the entry of its competitors in the market.

“In the future, even without the impact of a fuel price hike or any other aggravating factor, Grab may, on its own, find ways to raise its fares even without LTFRB approval leaving riders with no choice but cope with such increases because it is the only ride-hailing service available,” Villafuerte said in a separate statement.

At least four ride sharing services—Lag Go, Owto, Hype and Pira—are now seeking LTFRB accreditation to operate.

The LTFRB, however, has not yet decided on these applications.

“We need to encourage competition in this sector to prevent Grab from dictating prices,” Villafuerte added.

The government estimates that Grab now has a fleet of 66,750 after its recent buyout of the Southeast Asia operations of its rival Uber.