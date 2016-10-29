‘Puno ng Diwa’ to light up Liwasang Asean Park for Christmas

The Cultural Center of the Philippines and Omni have selected the winner of the 2016 Outdoor Light Installation Competition, a first of its kind conceived to find an attractive and inspiring lighting solution to illuminate the CCP Liwasang Asean Park for the holiday season. Design guidelines were based on the theme of “Paskong Pinoy.”

The winning proposal, entitled “Puno ng Diwa” was submitted by Leo Gerardo Leonardo. In keeping with the true spirit and traditions of “Paskong Pinoy” and his desire to re-conceptualize and indigenize the Christmas Tree, Leonardo’s proposal is inspired by the Higantes of Angono and mythical characters of Bagobo and Manobo origin. The outdoor installation seeks to concretize the concept of a nurturing spirit, the season of giving and receiving, of healing and most importantly-that of uniting.

This winning installation will be created with the assistance of the entire Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA) Community, Museo Pambata Volunteers, and the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Painters’ Club, among other participants from the academic, theater, and visual arts communities.

Leo Gerardo or “Gerry” Leonardo is an artist and special education teacher for the visual arts at the PHSA. He graduated from PHSA in 1982 and has since served the institution as an Arts Coordinator, Program Coordinator and Deputy Director (1995). He completed his studies under National Artist Napoleon Abueva at the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts Sculpture Program with an honors degree. He was a recipient of the CCP’s 13 Artists Awards in 2000.

The panel of jurors, which was made confidential until the deliberations on September 22, was comprised of the CCP Vice President and Artistic Director Chris Millado, an executive from Omni, and Junyee, a pioneer of installation and site-specific art in the Philippines. Proposals were evaluated based on the following: originality and innovativeness, feasibility of the implementation, ties to the theme and to both the CCP and Omni’s institutional/corporate mandates, appropriateness to the surroundings, and eco-friendliness.