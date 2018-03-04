Pupos shines in CDO

World University Games veteran Martin Jacob Pupos copped two gold in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 132nd National Series – Long Course Swim Meet at the Kagayan Lawndale Spring Resort in Sitio Taguanao, Cagayan de Oro City.

Pupos dominated the boys’ 15-over 200m freestyle in two minutes and two seconds then topped the 200m Individual medley with a time of two minutes and 18 seconds in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

The tournament serves as Pupos’ buildup for the 2018 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge to be held on March 30 to 31 in Perth, Australia.

The other gold medal winners were Chryztyn Leonardo (girls’ 6-under 50m butterfly), Kiara Acierto (girls’ 7-year 50m butterfly), Nathaly Chelle Perez (girls’ 8-year 50m butterfly), Chelsea Mamugay (girls’ 9-year 50m butterfly), Sairah Janelle Pabellon (girls’ 10-year 50m butterfly), Arianne Minao (girls’ 11-year 50m butterfly), Kiara Ramielle Eroy, Jindsy Azze Daison, Kayleigh Pabelic, Allura Dione Javier, Deandre Vin Uy, Leodd Troy Dalman, Izydro Warain, Sebastian Blake Morgia, Nimrod Montera, Leani Vince Dalman, Blu Larion, Christian Leyno and Enzo Izak Ben Malayang

“We’ve already spotted some swimmers who will be part of our team for international competitions. We’re hoping to discover more in this region,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Akaela Jaimer Saavedra, Andrea Jean Andam, Jianna Simone Mearns, Xian Chelsea Espinas, Gene Heart Quiambao, Gerald Emmanuel Banares, Anwar Rey Macabangkit, Jhomar Amoto, Eziquel Maut, Chaun Zion Nacaytuna, Jehu Alguno, Carl Joseph De Emoy, Chad Russell Espinas, Rusty Caesar Ladra, Jireh Mark Amoto, Merrel James Neri, Jose Marie Nave and Eirron Seth Vibar also won medals in their respective events.