Puppy love and luck for kids of all ages

There’s a lot of puppy love and luck as SM Accessories Kids and Toy Kingdom celebrate Chinese New Year with lovable and adorable plushies for kids of all ages.

Like children born in the Year of the Dog, these plush toys are cheerful, obliging, and a good sport. The Dog, after all, is said to be the most likeable sign in the Chinese Zodiac.



And kids born in the Year of the Dog are said to be honest, intelligent, egalitarian, and super-loyal. These children are playful, friendly, and outgoing, appreciated by peers and adults alike for their warmth, candidness, and sense of humor. A dog is a very good and supportive friend to have indeed. When the chips are down, the Dog will always be at your side.

Bring home hugs, joy and charm with these adorable little dogs – ranging from huskies to beagles–available at the SM Accessories Kids department of The SM Store.

Toy Kingdom, on the other hand, can also fill your homes with good luck with its adorable dog plush toys inspired by Paw Patrol’s well-loved characters Skye, Marshall and Chase, that you can hug and play with all day. There are also cute miniature dog plush toys dressed in birthday, sailor and baseball costumes.

These are all available at The SM Store and Toy Kingdom.