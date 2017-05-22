Pups of ‘Paw Patrol’ live at Resorts World Manila

Join Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, and the whole Paw Patrol gang as they go on the adventure of a lifetime in Paw Patrol Live’s “Race to the Rescue” at Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila (RWM) from June 2 to 4.

Featuring an exciting adventure story,Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue will have the well-loved cast of characters of Paw Patrol, singing and dancing their way into children’s hearts.

Ryder and his furry pals will teach positive values of friendship, loyalty, and integrity as they make many thrilling rescues on their way to the finish line.

For details, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.

* * *

Shopkins Shoppies Live: Just for kids

Let the kids meet their favorite characters as the hit YouTube stars, Shopkins Shoppies, take center stage in their Premiere 30-minute live musical show. Catch the live interactive show on May 26 to 28.

* * *

Rugby Clinics: The tough get going

Rugby is the latest sport to be re-included into the summer Olympics, and this summer children can learn from no less than the Philippine Volcanoes.

In cooperation with the Philippine Rugby Association, the Globe Volcanoes Junior Rugby Clinics will help kids bulk up and fuel their competitive spirit. In addition to building confidence and stamina, kids can also build camaraderie with fellow young athletes.

Clinics will be at Abreeza Mall on May 28, TriNoma and MarQuee on June 4, Ayala Center Cebu on June 11, UP Town Center and Harbor Point on June 18 and Circuit Makati on June 25.